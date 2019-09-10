Wear amber to support Amber Women's Refuge Family Fun Run at the Castle Park in Kilkenny

People of all ages and abilities are asked to take part in the inaugural 5K Family Fun Run which takes place in the Castle Park later this month.

Hundreds of runners and walkers are expected to take part in this family friendly event with all proceeds going to the Amber Women’s Refuge.



The inaugural fun run will take place on September 29 and will be supported by a number of local personalities, including Deputy Kathleen Funchion and Kilkenny Reporter, Brand Ambassador, Siobhan Donohoe.

Organisers of the event are urging participants to Wear Amber to back Amber Women’s Refuge.

“We are asking people to come out and support us. Amber Women’s Refuge provides emergency accommodation and other services such as counselling, play therapy, outreach, after care. court accompaniment for women affected by domestic violence.

“Amber also provides educational programmes with a focus on domestic violence. We also run the Freedom Programme which is a domestic abuse support group,” said manager of Amber, Lisa Morris.

The fun run will start at 11am at the Castle Park. Entry for adults is €15 and €5 for children and dogs on leads are welcome. A warm up will be provided by Paul Nolan Fitness trainer and there will be refreshments at the finish line.

Registration online at Eventbrite or on the morning from 10am at the side gate by Bennettsbridge road to the Castle Park.