Women of Kilkenny evening hosted by Kilkenny Archaeological Society

The fourth annual Women of Kilkenny Evening takes place this (Wednesday) evening.

Hosted by Kilkenny Archaeological Society, it unfolds at Rothe House from 8pm. Amanda Pitcairn will speak on Harriet Kavanagh, Aideen O’ Reilly will focus on Eileen Cronin while Margaret Tynan is the topic for Anne Lennon.

Cost to attend is €7 for members of KAS and €10 for non-members.