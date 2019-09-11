Kilkenny People of the Year awards now open for nominations

The unsung heroes who quietly do trojan work in our local community will be recognised at the 23rd annual People of the Year Awards.

The organising committee are now looking for nominations for this year’s awards which will take place in the Newpark Hotel on November 1.

The awards strive to give public recognition to the people of Kilkenny for their contribution to Kilkenny society.

‘These awards help to highlight the incredible work that is done in our local community, often on a voluntary basis, for the greater good. The awards also raise the profile of the beneficiaries of the awards and helps to highlight the work that they do,’ said chairman of the organising committee, Rory Williams.

Proceeds from the awards ceremony will be donated to the Amber Women’s Refuge Project which provides emergency accommodation and support services to women and children affected by domestic violence.

Vicky Phelan was crowned overall Person of the Year in 2018 and will be guest of honour at this year’s event.

