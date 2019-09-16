Minister Phelan announces €1.3 million in Sláinte care funding for Kilkenny and south east

Kilkenny and the wider south east region is to benefit from over €1.322 million worth of projects through the Sláintecare Integration Fund, according to Junior Minister, John Paul Phelan, TD.

Minister Phelan said the projects are designed to move more care into the community and will lead to improvements for patients with chronic conditions, diabetes and heart failure, as well as supporting older people to be cared for in their own homes.

Minister Phelan said: “Sláintecare is our plan to reform the health service, dismantle the HSE and deliver more care close to home.

“This will take time but we want to start rewarding people who are embracing the Sláintecare vision and encourage everyone to think how we can provide more integrated care.

“That’s why my Fine Gael colleague Minister for Health Simon Harris established the Sláintecare Integration Fund and I am delighted we are now announcing the successful applicants with €20 million in funding for 122 projects across the country.”

In Kilkenny, the Kilkenny Recreational and Sports Partnership (KRSP) gets €58,714 for its wide-ranging and highly successful Active for Life programme. Other allocations for Kilkenny and the wider south east region include €218,682 for a chronic disease self- management programme. A further €146,500 is to be invested in the diagnoses and treatment of smoking in pregnancy programmes across the region.

The biggest investment comes with €898,218 earmarked for a Heart Failure virtual consultation service which includes the expert back-up of a clinical nurse specialist support in the community right across the south east.

Minister for Health Simon Harris said: “These projects show how joined-up thinking and working in partnership can help us reach Sláintecare’s goals of shifting the majority of care to the community, reducing waiting lists and improving experiences for patients and staff across the health and social care service in Ireland.