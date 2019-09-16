Discover how diet plays a role in our mental health at Savour Kilkenny
Linda Murray and Jenny White from Beoga Nutrition who will be at Savour Kilkenny food festival
Join Linda Murray and Jenny White from Beoga Nutrition on the KBC Wellness Stage to discover how diet plays a role in our mental health. Learn how dietary and lifestyle factors contribute to low mood and anxiety and leave with practical tips. Also discover the latest scientific evidence around the gut-brain connection and how it impacts our hormones, energy, weight and much more.
