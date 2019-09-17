Hayden back at the Watergate, Kilkenny with John B Keane on Saturday

Following a sell-out performance in the summer, Edward Hayden is back by popular demand in The Watergate theatre on Saturday night performing theworks of Kerry playwright, poet and novelist, John B Keane.

John B has always held a special place in Hayden's heart.

He will perform extracts from Keane’s works in the Watergate on Saturday night.

Edward will perform excerpts from Big Maggie, The Field, Many Young Men of Twenty, The Chastitute, Sive and many more of John B. Keane’s well known and much loved pieces, all of which paint a very true and understandable picture of Irish culture.

The Bull McCabe will be on stage as will Big Maggie along with Denzee Conlee, the notorious hunchback in Sharon’s Grave-the purpose of the evening is not to present a play but to introduce the audience into some of John B Keane’s most colourful characters and the richness and evocativeness of the language in his texts.

Hayden will also recite John B's poem The Street

Celebration

“The evening will be a celebration of John B Keane,” said Edward.

“I have always felt a deep connection with the works of John B Keane since I first saw Big Maggie performed by the Duiske Players, of which I am now a member, in the Abbey Hall in Graignamanagh in 1995 with Carmel Ryan in the title role and Paul Hickey directing.