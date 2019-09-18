Don't miss mouth-watering Taste of Ireland at Mount Juliet, Kilkrnny

Ken Harker, Executive Chef of Mount Juliet Estate, will host a pop up restaurant in The Stables on Friday, October 4 as part of the Taste The Island initiative.

The Pop Up Restaurant will be a casual, modern and engaging dining experience where the kitchen will be in the centre of the restaurant. Diners will get a Chef's Table dining experience and watch their courses being prepared by Ken and his team in a relaxed, laid back atmosphere.

Ken Harker will use local Kilkenny ingredients to create a bespoke secret menu that will be revealed on the night which will range of dishes that will be sharing and individually plated. Diners will arrive from 17:30 and enjoy a welcome drink while they watch the Chef set up and prepare their menu.

The Restaurant set up will consist of long tables that will be on either side of the pass encouraging a relax atmosphere and create an interactive experience with our chefs and diners.

There will be music provided by a DJ in the background to compliment the modern casual vibe to the event. Drinks on the evening be a unique menu of cocktails mixed by a mixologist on the night. All spirits and beers will be locally sourced from Kilkenny.

This casual banquet offered its guests a totally unique dining experience, as music and food come together to create an amazing event with distinctive dishes all prepared by Ken and his team.

Fáilte Ireland’s new programme of exciting food and drink events and experiences will take place across County Kilkenny