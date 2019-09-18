Breaking: Cyber security consulting company will create 52 new jobs for Kilkenny

Security Risk Advisors (SRA), the Pennsylvania-based cyber security consulting company, today announced that it is establishing a European Headquarters and Security Operations Centre (SOC) in Kilkenny. 52 jobs will be created over the next five years.

The project is supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland.

Initial hires will focus on support for SRA’s cyber SOC services. This is SRA’s first international office outside of the United States, enabling the company to provide a 24-hour per day, 365 days per year service to monitor clients’ systems for attacks. In addition, their new European HQ will allow SRA to better serve their current European customers as well as target new customers.

Speaking about today’s announcement, Tim Wainwright, Managing Director of SRA, said, “We are proud to establish an office in Kilkenny. The proximity to top colleges and industry leading companies, in addition to the quality of life in the South East region made the decision to open our first international office in Kilkenny an easy one.

Security Risk Advisors looks forward to remarkable success delivering world-class consulting services, contributing high-quality cybersecurity thought leadership, and developing the next generation of security professionals here in Kilkenny.”

Welcoming the announcement, John Paul Phelan, TD, Minister of State at the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government said: “I am pleased that SRA has chosen Kilkenny as the location for their first international office and EMEA Headquarters. The decision to locate their office here is testament to Kilkenny’s highly skilled workforce, as well as its strong network of nearby educational institutions like Waterford IT and Carlow IT, which provide companies like SRA with the talent they need to succeed and grow. This announcement is a great boost for the City, and I wish SRA every success in Kilkenny.”

Mary Buckley, Executive Director of IDA Ireland commented: ‘’It’s great news that SRA are developing a European Headquarters and Security Operations Centre in Kilkenny. With over 50 new jobs being created, this investment, the company’s first in Europe, will have a strong regional impact in Kilkenny and the wider South East Region. It will also act as a valuable reference site for winning further investment to the Region. I wish Lar and his team every success.”

Security Risk Advisors (SRA) is a computer & network security company providing cybersecurity consulting and managed security services to Fortune 1,000 United States, multinational, international and large non-profit organizations. Founded in 2010, they are headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. SRA currently have 134 employees spread across the United States.