Heroic garda honoured by Kilkenny County Council at civic reception

Family and friends turned out in force on Monday evening to honour the heroic actions of a local garda who entered the River Nore to rescue a man who was submerged in the water.

Garda Caroline O’Brien was on duty in the early hours of July 7 when she saw the man in difficulties.

The garda, who is a competent swimmer, rescued the man by entering the water and bringing him to the surface and carrying him 50 metres to the riverbank.

Cathaoirleach Cllr Peter Chap Cleere hosted the reception on behalf of his fellow councillors and the people of Kilkenny to honour the bravery, courage and selflessness of Garda Caroline O’Brien.

Cllr Cleere described Garda O’Brien as a “real life hero”. He praised the garda for her bravery, courage and commitment and said that “anybody who would risk their life to save another is a modern day superhero”.

“I am delighted to honour this remarkable feat on behalf of Kilkenny County Council and the people of Kilkenny,” he said.

Incredible work

The Cathaoirleach also paid tribute to the incredible work of the gardai “right around the county who are keeping us all safe”.

“The gardaí and Kilkenny County Council have built up a fantastic relationship over the last number of years in particular, and long may it continue,” he added.

Superintendent Derek Hughes praised his colleague for her bravery and courage and congratulated her on her award and said that the event highlighted the high value which the people of Kilkenny place on the important and often dangerous work of An Garda Síochána.

“Garda O’Brien is an example to us all in terms of her courage, commitment and selfless bravery in putting life and limb at risk to assist a member of the public who faced grave danger,” he said.