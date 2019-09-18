Property tax to be hiked by full 15%

Homeowners in Kilkenny are facing a 15% hike in the amount of property tax they pay, following a majority decision by local councillors on Monday.

They voted with four against, to increase the Local Property Tax (LPT) by 15% - the maximum increase permissable - for the coming year.

Councillors make the decision to maintain, decrease, or increase the LPT each year ahead of the annual council budget.

In the previous year since the tax was introduced, the members have opted not to vary it, despite the exhortations of the executive.

At Monday's monthly meeting, the council's head of finance Martin Prendiville urged the members to agree to an increase to maintain supports and funding.

"If it isn't approved, we will have a significant challenge when it comes to adopting a budget later in the year," he said.

The increase was formally proposed by Cllr Andrew McGuinness (FF), who said he did so "reluctantly" and seconded by Cllr Mary Hilda Cavanagh (FG).

Both said they would not countenance an increase in Commercial Rates, with Cllr McGuinness describing the property tax hike as "the lesser of two evils".

Others warned that it was the wrong move at a time when people were struggling and the country facing uncertainty with Brexit.

Cllr Malcolm Noonan proposed that the increase be 5%, but this was not supported.

The matter went to a vote, and was passed in favour.