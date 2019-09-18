Castlecomer Enterprise Centre offers great support to the local community

A stellar line up of speakers including Kilkenny hurling manager, Brian Cody will speak at the Castlecomer Enterprise Open Day which takes place on September 24.

The event includes a number of speakers including CEO of Kilkenny County Council, Colette Byrne; Head of Enterprise of the Local Enterprise Office, Fiona Deegan; Events Manager at the Avalon House Hotel, Sean Comer; agri-journalist, Matt O’Keeffe and Brian Cody.

There will also be a number of tours of the centre which run a number of education courses including healthcare, literacy, sign language and computer courses. This autumn a number of new computer courses will take place for the over 60’s and complete beginners as well as more advanced courses.

There are also a number of evening courses including sign language and mindfulness and relaxation.

The non-for-profit centre offers people units for a nominal price where they can set up, develop and run their business.

There are 12 units for rent and some of the current tenants include Slimming World, Party Dreamers, Comer Embroidery and DIY with a local builder, Paul McCarthy. There are also two training rooms which are available to local groups and clubs.

There have been a number of local success stories from the centre including Intosport and The Blinds Factory. All monies generated by the centre are ploughed back into the venture which pays dividends to the local community in a number of ways.

The centre is operated by a part time manager, Patty Owens and a part-time administrator, Annette Higgins and the board. Members of the board are: Ger Ferris, chair; Cllr John Brennan, treasurer, Billy Moran, ; Jim Bollard, Christy McGrath and Christy Kennedy.

The enterprise centre is located in the former VEC school which was historically a hub for education and training in the North Kilkenny area.

“It is great to see training and teaching taking place here - it is like the wheel has gone full circle.

“Hopefully the wider community of North Kilkenny will take up the invitation to come along on the open day and see all the wonderful facilities and opportunities that are available at the centre,” said Cllr John Brennan who also stated that Kilkenny County Council were delighted to be able to fund the part time manager position.

Treasurer, Billy Moran said that the centre facilitates start up companies with low rents which act as an incentive for people to get their businesses up and running.

“We are aimed at the local community in North Kilkenny and we are looking for small and start up businesses,” he said. “The talks are geared at helping these businesses to get up off the ground. We are also hoping to establish what supports need to be put in place to encourage small businesses to survive.

“The day is about exploring the challenges of opening up such a venture in a small community. One of the biggest challenges in Castlecomer is the lack of broadband. It is stopping existing businesses from expanding and new businesses starting up.”

There will also be a talk about Brexit and its impact on the farming community which will be of great relevance to people working in the agricultural sector.

The open day takes place from 3pm on September 24 and all are welcome.