Two Kilkenny finalists in Irish Pub Awards

Two Kilkenny pubs are celebrating this week after winning regional awards in the South East Region in the Irish Pub Awards 2019.

Malzards Bar, Stoneyford, was named Best Tourist Pub and the Innovative Pub for the region went to Paris Texas in Kilkenny City.

Both pubs will now go forward and compete at the National Awards Final on November 20 next.

Judging for the Regional Winners of the 2019 Awards has now been completed and the Regional Winners of all categories will be announced over the coming weeks.

All 63 regional winners will be showcased as best in class in their region and will receive a prize package of management training to help them progress their business further.

Congratulations to all finalists!