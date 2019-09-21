Family Carers Ireland call on nominations from Kilkenny ahead of deadline next week

Family Carers Ireland have announced the deadline for nominations for the Carer of the Year Awards, which is September 26.

The charity is calling on friends, family members and health professionals to nominate family carers for 2019’s Carer of the Year awards.

The ‘Carer of the Year’ awards recognise carers nationwide who sacrifice so much to caring for their loved ones.

Family Carers Ireland need the nation’s help to identify family carers. They are asking those who know a carer that they believe should be recognised for their work in caring for loved ones, to please make a nomination. There are two categories of awards, Carer of the Year and four Young Carer of the Year who represent Dublin, Ulster/Connacht, Leinster and Munster.

The ‘Carer of the Year’ awards will take place in November at the Westin Hotel in Dublin hosted by broadcasters, and patrons of the charity, Mary Kennedy and Marty Whelan.

Last years ‘Carers of the Year’ will be in attendance, including Brenda O’Connell Barry, the 2018 Carer of the Year from Charleville. She cares for her son Fionn (4) who has NACC1, a rare genetic mutational condition.

Alongside Brenda, 2018’s impressive Young Carers will be present who include siblings Harry (13) and Molly (11) Flynn from Ferrybank in South Kilkenny who care for their sister Isabelle who has celebral palsy and apnoea which causes her to stop breathing.

The Facts

The work of the 355,000 family carers in Ireland save the state €10 billion annually.

More than three in five carers are providing over 100 hours of care per week. And one in four carers providing 50+ hours of care per week do not get Carer’s Allowance or Carer’s Benefit.

It is estimated that there are over 57,000 young carers in Ireland looking after someone in their family who has an illness or disability.

By 2030, demographic changes predict that one in five people will take on a caring role.

Catherine Cox, Head of Communications and Carer Engagement with Family Carers Ireland said, “Family Carers Ireland annually celebrate and recognise family carers nationwide through our awards. Our National Carer of the Year becomes an ambassador for the 355,000 carers providing care each day in their homes for loved ones. It is vital to highlight the commitment and sacrifices that family carers make and the crucial role they play in our society in propping up our health services. We are encouraging people to get their nominations in for a deserving Carer or Young Carer.”

Making a nomination is simple. Fill in the nomination form online, giving as much detail as possible as to why the carer should be considered for an award. Nomination forms are available online at www.familycarers.ie or from Family Carers Ireland resource centres.

www.familycarers.ie