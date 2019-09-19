Fund raising efforts begin for Barrow Rangers grounds development

Barrow Rangers have just begun their fund raising drive to help finance the development of new pitches and club facilities in Paulstown.

With planning secured and site works set to commence by years' end, fundraising efforts for the Paulstown Goresbridge Community Sports Park continue in earnest with their launch of the All County Draw.

The top prize is a new Kia Picanto (Value €13,000) or €10,000 in cash, as committee members and volunteers commenced this funding phase in early September for this exciting new development.



The All County Draw will involve committee members and volunteers traversing the entire county up to the third week of December with the Grand Draw scheduled for Saturday, December 21 r in the Lord Bagenal Hotel in neighbouring Leighlinbridge.

Ticket prices are € 20 with a total prize fund of €15,000. Jim Flavin Club Chairman commented that “since the launch of this development initiative in October last year the response to date has been fantastic, and this new development will greatly assist current capacity issues and will cater for all ages across the Paulstown / Goresbridge Parish”.



The new proposed facilities include – New hurling / camogie pitch, Project Lifeline - 2 km walking / running track, Ball wall, Training Pitch, Car park and new dressing room pavilion.