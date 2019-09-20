Thrombosis Ireland Roadshow visits Kilkenny

The ‘Stop the Clot! Thrombosis Ireland Roadshow’ visited Kilkenny last Thursday to raise awareness about blood clotting in the city.

Around 4,000 people die in this country every year from blood clots and almost half of these deaths are preventable.

“The initiative was established to reach out to the public and help them to become aware of the risks and symptoms of blood clotting,” said Thrombosis Ireland campaigner Ann-Marie O’Neill.

“The response here in Kilkenny has been absolutely fantastic.”

One of the recurring trends in people who develop blood clots is that they often leave it very late in seeking medical attention, which can sometimes prove fatal.

Ann-Marie noted that “about 60% of blood clots occur after a hospital stay so those who have recently been hospitalised are a really important target group we want to reach out to so they can keep an eye out for symptoms.

“The period during pregnancy and up to six weeks after having a baby can also be a high risk time for women to develop blood clots so it’s important for them to be aware of the risks and how to prevent them.”

Retired Kilkenny GP Dr. John Cuddihy was also on hand at The Parade lending his experience and professional advice to local citizens.

“People who may be overweight, are smokers, are regularly dehydrated and regularly take long haul flights are also more prone to blood clotting,” said Dr Cuddihy.

“Even young healthy people who play a lot of close contact sports can develop clotting if they are tackled in a particular way, for example.”

If you missed the roadshow but want to find out more about the signs and symptoms of blood clotting, visit ‘thrombosisireland.ie’.

It might just save your life.