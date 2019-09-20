Mega Excitement as EuroMillions Jackpot Continues to Roll Towards Record Equaling €190 Million Jackpot

Jackpot fever is gripping Ireland ahead of tonight's EuroMillions jackpot which is estimated to hit a record matching €190 million. The current EuroMillions jackpot has been rolling since Tuesday 23rd July and Friday’s jackpot could be subject to a maximum jackpot cap. In the history of the game, this is only the third time that the jackpot will reach the cap of €190 million.

Under the EuroMillions community rules, if sales for Friday night’s draw produce a natural jackpot of over €190 million, then the jackpot is capped at €190 million and any excess which would normally be allocated to the jackpot will flow down to the next prize tier at which there are winners.

Thereafter, if the jackpot is not won at the cap of €190 million, it will remain capped at €190 million for up to a further four draws, with any excess jackpot value at each draw flowing down to the next prize tier with a winner. If the jackpot is still not won after the fifth draw at the cap, the full value of the jackpot will flow down to the next tier with a prize winner.