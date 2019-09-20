Kilkenny actors get their teeth into a fang-tastic cause

What better way to promote giving blood than by getting involved with a troupe of actors, masquerading as blood-thirsty vampires.

Visitors to the city on Tuesday (yesterday) got a fright when they stumbled upon the would-be vampires at St Canice’s steps who had teamed up with the Irish Blood Transfusion Service to promote the worthy cause of giving blood.

Bram Stoker wrote the novel over a century ago and there have been many hundreds of variations of the character since.

The latest adaptation of the novel for the stage has been completed by Alan Butler and a lot of work has gone into it, staying true to the original work.

You can see the results Dracula opens at the Watergate Theatre on Wednesday, October 2nd and plays until Saturday, October 5 at 8pm each evening with a matinee on Saturday, October 5 at 2pm.

PRO of KATS, Tim Slight got in touch with the Irish Blood Transfusion Service to ask if they would like to get involved as they had used a Dracula campaign last Halloween to support their Every One Counts slogan to show Dracula in a lighter side as he goes looking for the red stuff.

“The service are delighted to be involved. Giving blood is something we should all do, that we take for granted,” Tim Slight said.

“We all hope we never need it, but then are so indebted if we or loved ones are ever in need.

“Look up your local blood giving clinic on giveblood.ie and go along, they are great people doing a wonderful service,” Tim said. And don't forget to get your teeth into Dracula at the Watergate in the first week of October.