Sinead O'Connor adds Kilkenny gig to her latest tour

Great news for Kilkenny as Sinead O'Connor has just added The Hub to her tour of the country and will play the venue on November 2.

Following her appearance on The Late Late Show, demand to see Sinead O’Connor live became overwhelming and the new date has been added to her Autumn Irish Tour by MPI Artists.

MPI Artists is a European Artist Booking Agency, owned by Martin Nolan, a Kilkenny Native. Martin said he was delighted to have secured Sinead O Connor for a show in Kilkenny on November 2. "She performed on one of our shows in Kerry last month with Sharon Shannon, Finbar Furey and Mundy, the performance was magical. The weekend of 1st, 2nd and 3rd November will be a fantastic weekend of music in Kilkenny with The Coronas sold out on 1st and 3rd November and Sinead on the 2nd of November."

Tickets will go on sale Friday morning, September 27 at 10am. They advise that anyone seeking tickets for this show purchase on day of release to avoid disappointment. Tickets will be on sale from ticketmaster.ie and set.ie

Upon announcement of her Galway, Cork and Dublin shows recently, so passionate and enthusiastic was the reaction to her return that tickets were sold out within an hour.

Current Tour dates are as follows:



Oct 16th – Roisin Dubh, Galway

Oct 17th – Roisin Dubh, Galway

Oct 24th – Spiegel Tent, Wexford

Oct 26th – Opera House, Cork

Oct 27th – Vicar St, Dublin

Oct 28th – Vicar St, Dublin

Nov 2nd – The Hub, Kilkenny

As Jack Kerouac states “Genius gives birth, talent delivers”.

So where did Sinead O’Connor begin? 1970s Ireland was the backdrop from which Sinead O’Connor began her life. Born into tragic times with her own tragic story, one among many from those days, Sinead would not be defined by what was at that time beyond her control. Her spirit would blossom and bloom manifesting her gift, her voice.

Discovered by the drummer of well-known Irish band In Tua Nua, she co-wrote their first hit. Shortly after being discovered by Ensign records her first album ‘The Lion and the Cobra’ released in late 1987 reached Platinum sales. Sinead had arrived.



From the early new wave explosion of ‘Mandinka’ to the multi–platinum soul of Prince’s ‘Nothing Compares to You’ Sinead had left an indelible mark with her unique image and vocal style.



An artist beyond comparison - unique, uncompromising, a pioneer, a visionary are just some of the descriptions that might only touch the surface of Sinead O’Connor. Embodying a voice with beauty and innocence, a spirit part punk, part mystic with a combined fearlessness and gentle authenticity. This voice as Sinead’s unique expression would be echoed in the voices of other artists who she would inspire who came after.

Chart topping singles, hit albums, numerous awards an array of collaborations later and Sinead’s spiritual journey would lead her through a turbulent, troubled and restless existence to find solace in Islam.

This year marks the return of Sinead O’Connor and a new beginning that will see Sinead bring out new music and tour the world once again as one of the true and original living greats of our time.