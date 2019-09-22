Dicksboro win Kilkenny senior hurling league final in epic battle

Following a Titanic struggle, Dicksboro were crowned St Canices Credit Union senior hurling league champions 2019 in Nowlan Park, Kilkenny this afternoon.

After 20 minutes of extra time they edged O'Loughlins Gaels by a single point in a contest played in very heavy rain.

Andy Gaffney came off the bench to score 1-3 in the second half to give Dicksboro the narrowest of winning margins, 2-15 to 2-14.

Bill Sheehan also played his part for the winners, accounting for 1-5 from play.

The sides ended up level after 60 minutes, 1-11 apiece and at half time in extra time, Dicksboro edged ahead and despite a late goal by Keith Loy of O'Loughlins, they scraped home in what was a testy affair.