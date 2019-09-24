Kilkenny projects wanted by Room To Improve TV show on RTÉ for new season
Interested?
Dermot Bannon - could he improve your house?
Room to Improve is looking for suitable projects for next season.
Fronted by Architect Dermot Bannon, this home renovation series features a diverse mix of renovations, rescues and new builds.
Dermot Bannon balances his role of designer with that of a diplomat, mediator and project manager as he fights his corner with feisty contractors and has his diplomacy skills tested by clients who know exactly what they want.
APPLY HERE: https://coco.submit.com/show/8
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on