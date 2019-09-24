Mother’s wish comes true as her only son is re-interred in family plot

Losing a child is heartbreaking and to have that loved one, in a grave far from you is worse still.

After a 16-year campaign, Veronica McCarron has finally been able to re-inter the remains of her only son from his original resting place in Thomastown to Veronica’s family plot in Fermanagh.

Veronica, who achieved international fame with the Presentation Secondary School Choir on Britain’s Got Talent, has carried her pain privately until now.

At 27 years of age, her only child Antony was felling trees the day before his wedding when he was killed instantly by a falling branch.

The accident happened in South Dakota. After weeks and weeks, Veronica got him back to Kilkenny and to the cemetery in Thomastown.

Last Saturday week, Antony was taken from Thomastown graveyard to the McCarron family plot in Irvinestown, Co Fermanagh.

And as his remains were lowered into the plot, Into The West by Annie Lennox was played.

Veronica has now, she feels, some peace.

“I truly believe that Antony was just waiting patiently, biding his time until he was moved to Irvinestown to be amongst his own kith and kin,” she said. “How blessed and privileged I feel to have him beside me.

“And when I touched Antony’s coffin on Saturday, I knew I was in the presence of a saint.”

The acclaimed music teacher and choral director has been taken back by the kindness shown to her.

She thanked Kilkenny County Council and the Department of Health for granting her the rare permission to rebury her son in another jurisdiction.

Support

“I am deeply grateful to Fr Dan Bollard of Thomastown for his support over many years in allowing me to move Antony from his resting place and for his uplifting blessing ceremony before heading to Fermanagh,” she said.

She noted the empathy and care shown by Ms Karan Hehir and Hehirs Funeral Home.

“I would like to thank the Thomastown gravedigger, Billy Davis, for his difficult task of exhuming Antony's coffin, with the least possible disturbance of his sacred remains. This was done lovingly, and with the greatest respect,” she said.

Gargans Stonemasons have, according to Veronica, created a piece of art with Antony’s natural headstone, which they will bring up to Irvinestown when the new burial ground has settled.

Ms McCarron was also taken aback by the support of all in Presentation Kilkenny.

“In particular, I acknowledge my long-time friends, Frances Farragher and Lucy Yeates,” she said.

Ollie Hennessy organised the music and choral accompaniments during the service.

“I applaud my former Presentation Choral students, who sounded truly inspired in their beautiful singing and playing,” she said. “It was like the Heaven’s were alight with their angelic voices. Thank you my dear friends Margaret, Sarah, Emma and Orla.”