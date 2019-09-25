Update: 15 arrests to date in Operation Storm in Kilkenny

15 people have been arrested this part as part of Operation Storm.

The high profile garda operation, which is targeting criminal activity in the city and county, is ongoing and a number of searches are taking place.

To date there have been people arrested in connection with burglary, criminal damage and theft offences.

Drugs have also been seized at a number of locations.

Checkpoints are in place to offer crime prevention advice and also to disrupt the movement of criminals.

The Garda Mounted Unit will also visit a number of schools on horseback during the day.