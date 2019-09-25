Fundraiser in Clogh this Sunday for brave Conor Parr (5)

The community of North Kilkenny are rallying around Conor Parr (5) and his family as the youngster undergoes treatment for leukaemia and are holding a fundraiser this Sunday.

Conor was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia in March. In February his parents noticing that Conor was losing weight, bruising easily and was very pale. He attended his GP and St Luke’s Hospital and was transferred to Our Lady’s Hospital Childrens Hospital in Crumlin by ambulance where their worst fears were confirmed.

Conor, who started Junior Infants in September is undergoing a three-year treatment programme and has just finished six months of intensive chemotherapy. He is now undergoing two and a half years of maintenance chemo and will receive chemo at home every night.

His Mum, Jane said that Conor has had ‘some very tough days’.

“He has fought every obstacle that has been thrown at him but has smiled his way through the majority of his journey so far and has captured the hearts of everyone he’s met along the way and we are so so proud of him,” she said.

“He is a typical five-year-old. He is fun-loving, mischievous, caring and affectionate and loves playing with his big sister, Emma and little brother, Harry.

Friends of the Parr family have set up a Go Fund It page to help cover ongoing costs associated with Conor’s treatment.

A tractor and truck run will also take place this Sunday in Clogh with registration from noon and the event will start at 2pm. All are welcome.

“People have been amazing - especially neighbours and friends who have reached out and helped out. It has made all the difference and we want to thank everyone for their support, kindness and prayers during this time.

“Conor continues to amaze us every day with his positivity and at how well he’s coping through this unexpected journey in his life. He has been brilliant, he never complains and just gets on with it. He is the strongest, bravest boy we know.”

For more see https://ie.gofundme.com/f/ 1n0zze6b6o