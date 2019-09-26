BREAKING: €20,000 worth of cannabis seized in growhouse in Kilkenny City

A man in his thirties is in custody at Kilkenny Garda Station where he is being questioned in relation to a significant drug seizure in the city.

At approximately 10pm a house in Kilkenny City was searched under warrant as part of Operation Storm - a high profile garda operation which targets and disrupts criminal activity.

Twenty five cannabis plants in a mature stage of growing were seized along with paraphernalia associated with the cultivation of cannabis. The operation is understood to be a sophisticated growhouse. The cannabis seized is understood to have an estimated street value of €20,000.