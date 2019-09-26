Mountain View to build eco-pods at South Kilkenny venue

Mountain View, one of Kilkenny’s leading wedding and event venues, has unveiled plans to build sustainable accommodation units on its beautiful hillside grounds.

The exciting new development, subject to approval, will create further employment in the Ballyhale area, attracting more visitors and tourism-related revenue to south Kilkenny.

Mountain View is seeking planning permission to build 11 new ‘eco-pods’ on the grounds of the beautiful venue, which is nestled into the rolling hills of south Kilkenny. The new accommodation units, each furnished with bespoke designer interiors, will bring year-round ‘glamping’ to Kilkenny, catering for the growing need for environmentally conscious living. The construction work, which will be carried out by Colin Fennelly Developments, will also provide an employment boost locally.

Mountain View also plans to transform their existing 18-hole golf course on its 120-acre grounds into a top quality nine-hole course.

The venue underwent a major refurbishment last year and Mountain View has transformed into one of the region’s leading exclusive-use wedding and event venues. The appointment of Maria Raftery, formerly of Zuni Restaurant in Kilkenny city, as Culinary Director, has transformed Mountain’s View critically acclaimed food offering.

Mountain View, which originally opened in Ballyhale almost a quarter of a century ago, is just one of a handful of remaining privately owned golf clubs in Ireland and the new development is a central part of the owners’ strategy to ensure its survival.

Newly-appointed General Manager Sharon Doyle described the new development as an important new phase in the evolution of the family-run business and comes in response to societal lifestyle changes and the changing needs of their customers.

“We are delighted with the success of Mountain View, particularly within the last year as we began to diversify into the weddings, private events and restaurant space,” said Sharon. “This diversification has resulted in a substantial growth in local employment and has attracted large numbers of tourists, both nationally and internationally to the area while creating a much-needed amenity for the people of the South East.

“We, of course, must adapt to people’s changing lifestyles if we are to sustain a successful business model. People today lead very busy lives, and with our plans to transform the course over the coming months into a superb nine-hole course, we are giving back more time and opening the game up to more people. The addition of accommodation at Mountain View will further improve our offering, increase local employment and continue to attract local and international visitors to Kilkenny.”

The new accommodation units will be built on the back nine holes of the existing golf course and will have spectacular views. There will also be extensive investment in the front nine holes of the golf course over the coming months.

The development will not have any impact on bookings or existing golf club members, with work not due to commence until the end of the current membership year on October 31.