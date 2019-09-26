Fáilte Ireland’s Local Experts programme returns to Kilkenny next week

Fáilte Ireland’s KNOW KILKENNY Local Experts Programme returns to Kilkenny . The programme has been developed to support those involved in the tourism sector and the local community. This programme consists of a 2 and a half-hour interactive and dynamic workshop on what to see and do in Kilkenny.

It will be held on Wednesday, October 2 in the Hoban Hotel, from 9.30am 12.30pm (registration from 9am). thje second session is from 3.30 to 6.30pm with registration from 3pm.

Nearly 100 local business people, tourism professionals and local community representatives joined the Kilkenny Local Experts network at the first workshops in June. The programme will feature annual events; social media initiatives; a Visitor Attractions Pass and opportunities to network with other tourism professionals.

Explaining the programme, Kevin Dowling, Senior Travel Advisor with Fáilte Ireland said: “The KNOW KILKENNY Local Experts programme has been a great success so far, with people from across the tourism industry and local community participating in the workshops, joining the network and sharing ideas and business. We know how important local knowledge is in making the visitor experience memorable and positive and this programme helps to maximise that, working together with our growing network of Local Experts.”

Fáilte Ireland, the National Tourism Development Authority is calling on all visitor-facing employees, local volunteers and people in the Kilkenny community that regularly interact with visitors. So, if you own a B&B, work in a Hotel, restaurant, pub, retail store, taxi company, or if you are active in your local community, this programme is for you.

This is a free event and places are on a first come first serve basis. To register for the Workshop please email local.experts@failteireland.ie