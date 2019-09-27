Rooftop walk proposed for Kilkenny Castle

Plans to construct a rooftop walking platform atop Kilkenny Castle are being envisioned in a bid to capitalise on the attraction’s soaring tourist numbers.

Rosemary Collier, Director of National Historic Properties at the Office of Public Works, spoke of the proposal at The Parade Tower on Tuesday as part of AIB’s Hospitality and Tourism Outlook.

“In time we want to add a rooftop walk to the Castle,” she said.

The Castle rooftop provides enviable potential that can offer sweeping panoramic views of medieval cityscape, and was only one of the proposals floated by the OPW.

“We are also in talks about leaving the current gatehouse excavation site exposed due to the nature of the findings as part of ongoing renovation works,” Director Collier added.

Kilkenny Castle celebrated 50 years under the management of the OPW last month by hosting tours on the pleasures and pastimes in the Victorian era.

The increasing number of visitor activities offered across the city and county corresponds to overarching national aims of increasing tourist engagement in regional centres outside of Dublin.

“If you want to visit Kilkenny now you won’t get away with just doing the Castle. You must do the Medieval Mile, take part in a guided tour, increase your engagement with the city,” Siobhan McManamy, Director of Markets at Tourism Ireland said.

Kilkenny Castle welcomed nearly 800,000 visitors last year, serving a key role as a hub that drives further visitor engagement.