Kilkenny's loss of divisional garda headquarters 'truely shocking' and a 'retrograde step' - Deputy John McGuinness

Fianna Fáil Deputy John McGuinness has slammed the decision by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris to remove Kilkenny's divisional garda headquarters status describing it as 'a retrograde step for the community policing model'.

Kilkenny Garda Station was one of eight divisions to lose its divisional headquarters status. Under the radical new plans the Carlow/Kilkenny division is now being amalgamated with Waterford, which has been announced as the new divisional headquarters.

In recent years Kilkenny gardaí have been hugely proactive in frontline policing involving a significant element of community engagement which has helped to massively reduce crime in the city and county.

In the first eight months of 2019 burglaries are down by 90% when compared to figures from the same time period in 2014 and the number of assaults has decreased by 40% in the past two years.

There are fears in the community that this progressive style of policing will be lost if Kilkenny no longer retains its divisional headquarters.

"This is truely shocking and a retrograde step for the community policing model," said Deputy McGuinness.

"The numbers of gardai on frontline duty cannot be reduced in any way or be redeployed to other areas outside of Kilkenny in the new garda region. The role and presence of the Chief Superintendent in Kilkenny is hugely important and it now seems that this role will be spread across a much larger geographical region making it almost impossible for the holder of the office to function effectively and efficiently," he said.

The Dáil deputy also highlighted the need for more gardaí to ensure that the high standards of policing, which have resulted in a dramatic reduction in crime in Kilkenny, are maintained.

"We need more gardai on the front line and an appropriate number of superintendents to ensure all aspects of policing in County Kilkenny does not suffer. Minister for Justice, Charlie Flanagan must insist on an increase in funding for the force to allow new recruitment, the purchase of IT and the general modernization of the force," he added.

Meanwhile Deputy Bobby Aylward (Fianna Fáil) also expressed his disappointment at the decision.



"While I am disappointed about the decision regarding the Divisional Headquarters, I do welcome the fact that the Regional Headquarters and the Regional Chief Superintendent’s office are situated in Kilkenny.

"The most important thing for the people of Carlow, Kilkenny and Waterford is that we have a modern and well-resourced police force network between the three counties which recognises the value of Gardaí on the beat and the need for community focused policing," he added.

Minister for State, John Paul Phelan (Fine Gael) commented that: "While there are major changes in the structures of the organisation, what is more important to the public is the Garda Commissioner’s commitment that the new model will provide more front-line Gardaí, increased Garda visibility, and a wider range of policing services in their local area."

Under the new operating model the regions will reduce from six to four and the garda divisions from 28 to 19.

Kilkenny will be the headquarters for the Garda’s Eastern Region and so will retain a chief superintendent but it is understood that he will not play an active role in local policing.