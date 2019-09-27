Kilkenny - Treshing around in Coon next Sunday

The sun is just setting on harvest 2019. But there's one last threshing happening on Sunday, October 6 in Coon.

This is the second year of the event and group chairman Noel Doyle said it's a way we have of giving back.

Last year was a success so this year we want to raise awareness about cancer.

Coon as a village has been greatly affected in recent times and the organisers feel something like this can benefit everyone because of the nostalgia and memories it will bring back. Next Sunday should also provide new memories for the future.

Co-organiser of the event, Lorraine O’Brien said everyone in Coon was delighted to have received assistance from Kilkenny County Council this year.

“It’s because they are on board we can use it to develop a day that's focused on people talking. This can't be understated,” Lorraine told the Kilkenny People.

Current Kilkenny person of the the year for rural development, Michael Somers, another native of Coon, said the event is all about community.

The threshing is the back-drop for what is a community event,” he said.

“This year we’re threshing oats. It's fitting as during the compulsory tillage era, oats were grown all around this area,” he added.

Entertainment on the day of the treshing will include sheaf throwing; hanging tuff and a round bale decorating competition for those of an artistic nature. The event will include a dancing boards. If there's musicians or dancers about feel free to come out to Coon.