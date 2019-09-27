Ireland’s Lanaken World Championship heroes honoured at Kilkenny reception

Ireland’s three medal winners from last weekend’s FEI World Championships for Young Horses at Lanaken in Belgium – Mikey Pender, Jason Foley and Seamus Hughes-Kennedy, were honoured last night at a reception held in Sullivan’s Tap Room.

Kilkenny’s Seamus Hughes-Kennedy (17) claimed a magnificent victory with 'Cuffesgrange Cavadora' in the 7-year-old World Championship Final in Lanaken.

Cuffesgrange Cavadora was pipped at the podium last year so Hughes-Kennedy was delighted to rectify that in Lanaken this time around.

“Last year Cavadaro finished fourth in the 6-Year-Old Final with Ger O’Neill in the saddle. They were clear and in the lead until the last few competitors but just missed out on a medal, so I’m very pleased we’ve earned gold,” he said.

“We’re going for European Junior Gold next year!” said the rider’s mother, Clare Hughes (pictured above), who also owns the winning horse, bred by Eamonn Sheahan.

The winners were joined with family, friends, winning owners and breeders in attendance, along with representatives from Horse Sport Ireland and local politicians.

All three Irish winning riders are under 20 years of age and were up against some of the world’s most experienced Show Jumping athletes.

The Irish Sport Horse industry contributes €816m to the Irish economy annually. In terms of active participation in the industry around 47,000 people are involved.