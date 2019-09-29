Mass time changes in Johnstown, Urlingford area

At the request of Bishop Farrell and due to the shortage of priests, all clusters of parishes were asked to review their mass times, as deemed best to suit the parishes.



Proposed timetable for Urlingford, Galmoy and Johnstown are: Saturday evening Johnstown 6pm, Urlingford 7pm, Sunday morning Crosspatrick 9.30am, Galmoy 10am and Graine 11.30am.



These times are only proposals and are not set in stone so if you agree/disagree or can come up with a better timetable please don’t hesitate to contact Fr Ollie Maher PP Urlingford or any member of the Pastoral Councils.



The timetable, when agreed on, has to be ratified by the Bishop and will be due to come into effect on the first Sunday of Advent.