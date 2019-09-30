Number of people accessing emergency accommodation in Kilkenny has increased since last year

The number of people accessing local authority managed emergency accommodation in Kilkenny has increased year-on-year, the Department of Housing, Planning & Local Government has revealed.

According to the August 2019 Homelessness Report, 59 people were using local authority managed emergency accommodation last month.

This is an increase of 4 compared to the 55 people who accessed emergency accommodation in the same period last year.

These figures represent those in private emergency accommodation (hotels, B&Bs and other residential facilities), supported temporary accommodation (accommodation, including hostels, with onsite professional support) and temporary emergency accommodation (emergency accommodation with no/minimal support).

Figures from Kilkenny’s neighbouring counties show that Waterford is the only county with a higher number of people accessing emergency accommodation (112) while Wexford (38) Tipperary (34), Carlow (23) and Laois (16) have lower.

Topping the list is Dublin (4312) followed by Cork (419) and Limerick (255).