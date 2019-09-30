kilkenny's Angela Hayes wins Network Ireland's Social Enterprise Award

Angela Hayes of the Thomas Hayes Trust has won the Social Enterprise Award at the recent Network Ireland Businesswomen of the Year Awards.

Members of Kilkenny Network Branch were in West Cork on Friday for the awards and conference and Angela, the inspirational figure behind Teac Tom, claimed the wonderful accolade. The event took place in West Cork and also on the night a Cork lady won the Trish Murphy Memorial Award for Outstanding Contribution. This award was created in memory of a woman that excelled in her field. Trish Murphy was a past Network Dublin President and Network Ireland National President.

More than 250 delegates attended the Network Ireland National Conference and Awards Ceremony on 27th of September. The conference was hosted by TV presenter Sonya Lennon and is one of the biggest of its kind in Ireland for professional women.

Network Ireland is Ireland’s longest established and leading female focussed business network. The conference and awards took place at the Celtic Ross Hotel, West Cork.