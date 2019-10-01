Trolley numbers spike again at Kilkenny's St Luke's Hospital

Overcrowding has spiked again today at St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny, with 29 patients waiting on trolleys and corridors today according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO).

The INMO figure for the Kilkenny hospital yesterday was 14.

Meanwhile, the president of the Irish Hospital Consultants Association (IHCA) Dr Donal O’Hanlon has said the current position of crisis in hospitals "could very quickly move to catastrophe if our acute hospitals experience any additional strains on their already overstretched resources this winter".

The IHCA says the failure by Minister Harris and the Government to address the ongoing hospital consultant recruitment and retention crisis represents a huge missed opportunity to tackle the spiralling waiting lists across our acute public health service.

According to the IHCA, since the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar first promised to commence talks with consultant representative bodies last October, with a further commitment from Minister for Health Simon Harris to commence talks this September now unfulfilled, an additional 53,135 patients have been added to outpatient waiting lists.