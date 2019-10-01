Darts and quiz to raise funds for St Nicholas’ National School in Windgap

Ballyhale hosts a two-day fundraising session this weekend.

On Saturday at Andy’s Bar there’s a four a side darts tournament with the draw at 3.30pm for a 4pm start. Then return on Sunday evening for a quiz night from 6.30pm.

Both events are in aid of the Sonas ASD Unit in St Nicholas’ National School in Windgap as well as the Jack and Jill Foundation. Teams of four each night cost €40. ​