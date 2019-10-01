Dracula opens tomorrow night in Watergate Kilkenny

To seasoned audiences two names well known in the theatrical circles are that of Dracula and Brendan Corcoran - KATS Theatre group have brought them together for the first time.

Brendan is an actor known throughout Kilkenny and the south east for his many stage appearances over the last 40 years.

He began with Kilkenny Youth Theatre in 1964 and graduated to the New Theatre Group in 1973.

He starred in over 35 productions, including Billy Liar, She Stoops to Conquer, The Crucible and Da among others. He was a regular with Watergate Productions for twenty five years and added another 40m shows to his long list of credits. Memorable works include The Country Boy, The Beauty Queen of Leeanne, Scrooge, The Kings of the Kilburn High Road, All My Sons and most recently On Golden Pond.

“When KATS announced they were putting on Dracula with Alan Butler directing I jumped at the idea of playing the Count,” he said.

When I discussed the role with Alan and was made aware of his adaptation, I was greatly interested, mainly because the production is a true and faithful telling of the novel, where we learn of Dracula the Nobel Count and Dracula the man with subtle visions of his monstrous side,” he added.

“The attraction for me to the role were the many sides we see, a courteous yet dangerous, manipulative, cunning individual who guards a dark secret,” he said.

Brendan wasn’t new to the work of KATS nor Alan’s talents.

“I have worked with KATS before and have great memories of the Elephant Man staged in 2015.

Working with Alan Butler is a joy, we have shared the stage together in Brian Friel’s Translations and more recently in On Golden Pond,” he said.

“This collaboration is a chance to work with a very talented actor and director. I’m also delighted to meet actors I haven’t worked with before and some I have tread the boards with in the past.

“This is a unique chance to see Bram Stokers novel live at the Watergate and I hope people will support the production and see the ambitious work undertaken once again by KATS theatre Group,” Brendan said.

Bram Stoker’s Dracula tells the story of a Transylvanian Count who strikes up a business arrangement with an English solicitor for the purpose of buying property, initially charming and welcoming he soon imprisons the solicitor and sets sail for England.

Here, where people are plentiful his lust for feeding takes over and he turns his attentions to a beautiful young girl of the aristocracy.

Then ensues a race against time to both save her life and hunt the man, but how do you when the hunted is not human?

Bram Stoker’s Dracula is on at the Watergate, from tonight (Wednesday) until Saturday at 8pm.

An additional matinee performance is on Saturday 2pm. Tickets: on 0567761674 or email: oboxoffice @watergatetheatre.com

