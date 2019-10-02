Wedding Dress Ball to take place in Kilkenny to raise funds for three worthy causes

Party lovers who want an excuse to get another wear out of their favourite little black number, that tailored suit, wedding dress or suit even are encouraged to snap up tickets now for Kilkenny’s first ever Wedding Dress Ball.

The Samaritans, Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Carlow Kilkenny Home Care Team will all benefit from the exclusive event which runs in Kilkenny’s newly-refurbished Springhill Court Hotel on Saturday, November 2.

Tickets are limited, they cost €50 each and are on sale from the popular hotel for weddings and fun-filled gatherings or The Samaritans shop on Kieran Street in the city centre.

Organiser, Carmel Kenny, said while it’s a Wedding Dress Ball, anything goes. “Which of us doesn’t want another opportunity to dress up in something that makes us look and feel good for a night with friends? This is the ideal opportunity to do that – and to support three fantastic charities.

“We chose all three charities that are very closer to everyone’s heart – three charities that do amazing work in Kilkenny and beyond. It will be a fairy tale evening from start to finish – starting out with a drinks reception at 7.30pm, a three course meal, live music with Loose Cannons followed by a DJ til late.

“November can be a long, dreary month. We want to inject a little sparkle and magic into November by starting on the right note with the first ever Wedding Dress Ball. It’s also a little motivator for anyone who wants to lose a few pounds to set a target, a real goal and fit back into something they once loved.”