Sod turned on new playground and park for Ferrybank

The sod has been turned on a long-awaited new neighbourhood park and playground in Ferrybank.

The development will include a children’s playground, walking route, youth meeting point and a much-needed playing pitch.

The contract for the construction of Ferrybank Neighbourhood Park was awarded to Tom Beckett Landscaping Limited, with the associated on-site playground to be provided by specialist playground equipment supplier Kompan Limited.

The Park is being jointly funded by the Department of Housing, Planning, and Local Government (50%), Kilkenny County Council (25%), and Waterford City and County Council (25%). Kilkenny County Council says the project represents a practical manifestation of the benefits of the two local authorities in the area working together for the benefit of both the Ferrybank, and wider Waterford City Area.

Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere was joined by Minister of State John Paul Phelan to officially turn the sod.

“The people of Ferrybank will revel in this neighbourhood park,” said Minister of State Phelan.

“They engaged very closely with the local authority on its design and is very much a park designed by the people for the people. Everyone from pre-schoolers to pupils in our local primary and secondary school to our fabulous active retirement group in this community had their say in shaping its content and its design.”