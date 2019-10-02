Kilkenny council crews clear gullies ahead of Lorenzo arrival

Crews from Kilkenny County Council have been carrying out inspections of drains, gullies, and known flooding troublespots since the beginning of the week in advance of the arrival of ex-Storm Lorenzo.

At this morning's meeting of the Piltown Municpal District, area engineer Stan Cullen told members that the council was awaiting news from the National Emergency Coordination Group fo Severe Weather and Met Eireann.

He said crews had been alerted at the beginning of the week and had been making sure certain gullies were clear. He said certainly if the storm were a 'red alert' it would be a different prospect to yellow or orange.

At present, a Status Yellow wind and rain warning will take effect in Kilkenny from 9am on Thursday, lasting until 6am on Friday.