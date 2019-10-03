Innovation and opportunity at the Castlecomer Enterprise Centre

Motivational speakers delivered inspirational talks at the annual Open Day at the Castlecomer Enterprise Centre.

The enthusiasm and drive of those involved in the centre is clearly evident and they are passionate in their aim to keep and create enterprise and small business in the North Kilkenny town.

Head of Enterprise at the Local Enterprise Centre, Fiona Deegan spoke at the event and ensured those present that LEO has plenty of supports for start up businesses. She also pointed out that the Local Enterprise Office had supported many ventures in Castlecomer in the past and would continue to do so in the future.

Manager at the centre, Patricia Owens, said that there was a great turnout.

“There was a great buzz about the place with people in and out all day. There were some great discussions and it was recognised that the new bridge linking the Discovery Park to the town is a vital component to the development of the town. The new bridge will be a great asset to the town,” she said, adding that the lack of decent broadband is one of the biggest challenges for people who want to develop a business in the town.

Events manager at the Avalon Hotel, Sean Comer, said that the hotel had been through a challenging period.

“It has been very challenging with the death of owner, Joe Comerford,” he said. “His son and daughter are doing very well with the hotel and are focusing on weddings and we are getting a great response,” he said of the hotel, which has a function room which can accommodate 250 people and 30 bedrooms.

Agri-journalist Matt O’Keeffe gave an enlightened talk on Brexit, farming, climate change, the beef crisis and the challenges facing beef and dairy farmers. He stressed that many farmers now need to supplement their income and pointed out that setting up a small enterprise may be a viable way to do this.

Kilkenny hurling manager Brian Cody spoke about inspiration, dedication, commitment and honesty. He told those present that no matter how good one is there can always be room for improvement.

“There is no limit to how good you can be,” he said, adding that ‘good lessons can be learned from challenging times’.

“You have to keep raising your standard,” he said. “It is the same in all walks of life - people can always strive to be better.”

Ms Owens said that the hurling manager’s inspiring words were ‘a great finish to the day’ and ‘so uplifting’.

Cllr John Brennan (Fine Gael) attended the open day and praised all those involved for their hard work and dedication.

“The day was a fantastic success and it was great to see so many people attending. The Enterprise Centre offers great opportunities for people who are starting out and are setting up their business,” he added.

Castlecomer Enterprise Group Ltd is a non-profit, community organisation established in 1994 when it acquired a lease on the old Vocational School, and the Enterprise Centre was created, a hub for both new and established businesses to flourish.