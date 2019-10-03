Roll up, Roll up - The Showman is coming to Kilkenny

Roll Up, Roll Up The Showman is Coming will be in the Watergate Theatre, Kilkenny on Saturday, October 12 at 7pm.

Peter Corry, the singer, actor, director, producer is the man responsible for bringing Roll Up, Roll Up The Showman to the city. His career has spanned over 20 years from the West End to Las Vegas and home again.

With theatre credits including Les Miserables, The Last 5 Years and Chess as well as 11 solo albums he has earned the title of Ireland’s Greatest Showman.

The show on Saturday, October 12 will feature dynamic dancers, singers and multi-talented performers, means this show brings high-energy entertainment with an eclectic mix of iconic songs including Somebody to Love, Your Song, Rise Like a Phoenix, Spanish Train, The Show Must Go On and This is the Greatest Show. All hosted by internationally renowned Peter Corry, Irelands Greatest Showman.

Peter has performed throughout the world featuring in not only internationally celebrated musicals but also in many of his own productions throughout Ireland, the UK and Europe.

So Roll Up, Roll Up, The Showman is Coming with the passion of Moulin Rouge, the spectacle of Barnum and the magic of The Greatest Showman this is a show like no other!