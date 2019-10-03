Fantastic support for Kilkenny youngster Conor (5) and family

There was an incredible show of support for young Conor Parr (5) and his family at a tractor and truck run in Clogh last Sunday.

One hundred and ninety tractors and fifty trucks took part in the fundraising event to raise monies for the North Kilkenny youngster who is undergoing cancer treatment and his family.

“This was the biggest event ever held in the parish. There was a great show of support and solidarity with Conor and his family and everyone is wishing him well.

“Everyone was delighted to see Conor doing so well, he is a great little fighter. It is wonderful to see such amazing community spirit,” said Cllr John Brennan (Fine Gael).

The Parr family were bowled over by the help and support of the local community.

Conor’s parents, Trevor and Jane thanked everyone for their ‘kindness and generosity’ and said that it was very much appreciated.

Conor was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia in March. He is undergoing a three-year treatment programme and has just finished six months of intensive chemotherapy. He is now undergoing two and a half years of maintenance chemo.

Friends of the Parr family have set up a Go Fund It page to help cover ongoing costs associated with Conor’s treatment.

For more see https://ie.gofundme.com/f/ 1n0zze6b6o