Best of luck to Kilkenny students receiving Junior Cert results

The wait is finally over for the 1,169 students in Kilkenny who receive their Junior Certificate results this morning.

While some schools are waiting until later in the morning to hand out the results, others have already been given straight away to students, many of whom have been given the rest of the day off.

The change to the Junior Certificate/Cycle issue date this year has presented the opportunity to change the day of issue from the traditional Wednesday to a Friday. In Kilkenny, this means the traditional No Name Club disco will not take place; instead the No Name Club has organised a massive film screening event in the cinema, with two screens showing multiple movies across the evening.

Over 635,000 individual grades in 25 different subjects are being delivered to the 31,564 female and 32,766 male candidates in this year’s examination. Students can also access their results through the on-line examination results service on www.examinations.ie from 4pm today.

The overall numbers sitting the examination has increased by 2.7% on last year.

Applications for review of Junior Certificate/Cycle examination results, which must be made through the candidate’s school, should be received by the State Examinations Commission no later than 5pm on Friday, October 11. The fee for this service is €32 per subject, which will be refunded in the event that a result is upgraded. Applications are accepted only from a school authority which must confirm that the result obtained is significantly at variance with the result expected.

So far, the feedback from local schools is positive. For pictures from results day, see next week's Kilkenny People.