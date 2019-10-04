Dawn of new era in Callan and Kilkenny education

The Trustees of Coláiste Éamann Rís and St Brigid’s College in Callan have announced that after research and consultation, planning will begin immediately for a new 600 pupil post-primary school in Callan which will open in September 2022 writes Sean Keane.

The Trustees of St Brigid’s College are CEIST (Catholic Education and Irish Schools Trust) while Coláiste Éamann Rís are ERST (Edmund Rice School Trust).

The new school will merge the existing secondary schools to form a new, Catholic voluntary secondary school.

The distinctive history and tradition of both schools will be preserved and promoted in the planning.

The new school will have a new name and new management structures with state-of-the-art facilities.

To the forefront will be the provision of a wide range of subjects, programmes and educational opportunities, and enhanced extracurricular activities.

Project Steering Committee

A Project Steering Committee has been appointed to guarantee a seamless transition for students enrolled in both schools with the best of possible educational provision for future students.

It will consist of the school principals, chairpersons, nominees from parents, teaching staff, and trustees.

The committee will dialogue with parents, staff, students and all stakeholders to advance the project in a timely manner.

It will oversee and plan staffing, curriculum, subject provision, facilities, interim arrangements, uniform, timetabling, school name, books, transport, public relations and extracurricular provision.

It will be chaired by Mr Frank Smith, an experienced educational adviser.

The launch of the Steering Committee was held in Bunscoil McCauley Rice last week and was attended by teachers, students, trustee representatives, boards of management and the local community.

Reassurance

Speaking at the launch both Principals, Ms Mary O’Keeffe and Mr Canice Hickey reassured parents, students and staff that, for those students enrolled in both schools the subject choices will be maintained and in improved.

Plea for local support

The Trustees, represented by Mr Eddie Bourke (ERST) and Ms. Catherine McCormack (CEIST) emphasised support from the current school communities, (parents, management and staff, both at primary and secondary level) along with the support of the entire community in the Callan area, is essential for the success of the project.

They also thanked the members of the Steering Committee for volunteering to undertake this most important task for the next three years.