Kilkenny Presentation pupils New York bound to represent Ireland in global Mock Trials competition

Fifth year students (18 in all) from Presentation Secondary School in Loughboy, Kilkenny, are packing their bags and will be flying the green flag in the Big Apple from this Thursday, October 10, where they will represent Ireland in a global Mock Trials competition.

It’s the first time that a school entering the Empire Law Mock Trial competition in Ireland won the competition and a chance to represent Ireland in New York and principal, Shane Hallahan, says it’s a fantastic coup for the school and testament to the hard work of teachers and coaching team which included Emma Brophy and Frances Cotter.

The Kilkenny team competed in the Irish final at the Criminal Courts in Dublin in May. As well as winning the competition outright, students at Presentation made it a clean sweep. They won the Best Witness, Best Barrister and Best Overall Team in a contest that was judged by three High Court judges.

Among the nations competing against the Presentation ladies will be China, South Korea and the UK.

"It's a wonderful adventure and a great privilege for our students to represent the school in the world mock trials in New York,” said teacher, Frances Cotter.

"Going to America started as a dream and is now a reality. We are so excited for the trip and competition ahead of us,” said team member, Michelle Donnelly.

The budding law makers have received great support from within the school and the wider community, including from a number of those within the legal profession in Kilkenny who no doubt see a great future ahead for these students. They travel to New York this Thursday for what will no doubt be an exciting time ahead for all involved.