One of Ireland's favourite dramatic characters on way to Kilkenny

Sean O’Casey’s playful scrounger from the classic, Juno and The Paycock, takes centre stage in an intriguing new play from the pen of Eddie Naughton.

With the incredibly talented Phelim Drew in the role, the advice is to get your tickets early for the show at Cleere’s Theatre, Parliaments Street, Kilkenny on Thursday, October 17.

Brilliantly performed by Drew, (son of Ronnie Drew) Joxer’s love of language, humour, literature and song, together with a drinker’s purple recollection, makes this a performance like no other.

Entertaining and funny, Joxer Daly Esq. is a thought provoking gander at one of Irish Literatures most loveable chancers!

With events that were to alter the course of Irish history as a backdrop, Joxer Daly Esq. charts an everyman journey from respectable member of The Foresters Association to a vagabond scraping by with only his wit to use as collateral.

From the 1913 Lock Out, to the Rising - and the events of O’Casey’s classic The Plough and the Stars - to the birth of a new divided Nationalism, in Juno and The Paycock, we see it all through the eyes of a survivor like no other.

Joxer Daly is an ordinary person trying to navigate the difficult waters of what was Dublin in the period leading up to the birth of a Republic.

Phelim drew is an internationally recognised actor who has appeared in many films including: Angela’s Ashes, The Commitments, My Left Foot and Widow’s Peak.