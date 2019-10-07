Two Kilkenny winners at Blas na hÉireann 2019

Kilkenny Food Company and The Truffle Fairy picked up producer awards at this year's Blas na hÉireann, with The Truffle Fairy picking up the 'Best in County' accolade.

Now in their 12th year, the Blas na hÉireann awards are the all-island food awards that recognise the very best Irish food and drink products, and the passionate people behind them.

The biggest blind tasting of produce in the country, the criteria on which the product is judged as well as the judging system itself, which was developed by Blas na hÉireann with the Food Science Dept of UCC and the University of Copenhagen, is now recognised as an industry gold standard worldwide.

Judges come from a range of food backgrounds from chefs to restaurateurs, academics, journalists, authors, food champions, caterers and enthusiastic home cooks.

Speaking after the announcement Artie Clifford, Chairperson of Blas na hÉireann said, “Blas na hÉireann 2019 has been another exceptional year showcasing the talents and hard work of some of this country’s most innovative, forward-thinking and disciplined food entrepreneurs.”

Often dubbed the Oscars of Irish food, Blas na hÉireann, the Irish Food Awards, are the largest food awards on the island.