Major extension of Kilkenny Inn planned

Auburn Ventures has lodged a planning application for a 75 bedroom, four storey building at the Kilkenny Inn,Vicar Street with frontage on to St. Canice's Place. It will include a penthouse and a café with outdoor covered terrace area setback from the street at ground floor, 75 proposed rooms across ground, first, second and third floors and a co-working lounge on the penthouse level.

The proposed extension is to be connected to the existing hotel accommodation at first, second and third floor levels, includes an adjustment of existing car parking spaces, a landscaped central courtyard, a rooftop plant enclosure, set down area at front of the proposed building on St. Canice's Place and relocation of ESB substation from rear of existing site to the new

proposed building facing St. Canice's Place, including all associated site development works