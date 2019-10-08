Kilkenny restaurants retain Michelin stars

Mouthwatering Mount Juliet's lady Helen a winner

Sean Keane

Reporter:

Sean Keane

Chef John Kelly of The Lady Helen, Mount Juliet with Siobhan O'Sullivan, Director of Sales and Marketing at Mount Juliet and General Manager Mark Dunne

Two popular Kilkenny restaurants – Campagne in Kilkenny City and the Lady Helen at Mount Juliet Hotel, Thomastown – have retained their Michelin Star status in the new Michelin Guide Great Britain & Ireland 2020 just published.