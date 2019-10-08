Kilkenny restaurants retain Michelin stars
Mouthwatering Mount Juliet's lady Helen a winner
Chef John Kelly of The Lady Helen, Mount Juliet with Siobhan O'Sullivan, Director of Sales and Marketing at Mount Juliet and General Manager Mark Dunne
Two popular Kilkenny restaurants – Campagne in Kilkenny City and the Lady Helen at Mount Juliet Hotel, Thomastown – have retained their Michelin Star status in the new Michelin Guide Great Britain & Ireland 2020 just published.
