Kilkenny lifesaver wins European bronze
Alex Maher
Local lifesaver and Swimming club member, Alex Maher, represented his country at the Junior European Lifesaving championships in Riccione, Italy and has brought him a bronze medal.
The competition was held in both the pool and the beach, featuring 24 countries and over 20 events.
He won his Bronze medal in Beach sprint relay, setting a new Irish record in the Manikin carry relay. Alex also performed very well in the Surf Swim, pool obstacle and Pool SERC (Simulated Emergency Response Competition).
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on