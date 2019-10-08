Kilkenny lifesaver wins European bronze

Local lifesaver and Swimming club member, Alex Maher, represented his country at the Junior European Lifesaving championships in Riccione, Italy and has brought him a bronze medal.



The competition was held in both the pool and the beach, featuring 24 countries and over 20 events.



He won his Bronze medal in Beach sprint relay, setting a new Irish record in the Manikin carry relay. Alex also performed very well in the Surf Swim, pool obstacle and Pool SERC (Simulated Emergency Response Competition).